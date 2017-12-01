Britt (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Now that both Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon (suspension) are available, Britt's fantasy upside, which was limited to begin with, takes another hit. Through eight games, Britt has logged just 16 catches for 223 yards and two TDs, numbers that don't align very well with the four-year, $32.5 million deal he signed with the Browns back in March.