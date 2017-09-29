Browns' Kenny Britt: No longer on injury report
Britt (knee) no longer appears on the Browns' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Friday.
Britt missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant Friday, signalling that he'll be a go Sunday against the Bengals. Through three games, Britt has caught five of his 15 targets for 69 yards and a TD. While his overall numbers aren't eye-popping, Britt was targeted 10 times in Week 3, resulting in three catches for 54 yards and a TD. Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis are once again line to head the Browns wideout corps this weekend, while taking aim at a Cincinnati squad that has allowed an average of 163 passing yards per game thus far, the fourth-lowest mark in the league to date.
