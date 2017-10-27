Browns' Kenny Britt: Not on Week 8 injury report
Britt (knee/groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Britt was on the field for 75% of the Browns' snaps on offense in Week 7's loss to the Titans, but he managed just two catches for seven yards on five targets in the contest. Though the 29-year-old wideout has the experience and ability to bounce back from his spotty 2017 start, so far the Browns haven't got a whole lot of production from Britt, who the team signed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal in March. To date, he's logged just 10 catches for 128 yards and TD through five games.
More News
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...