Britt (knee/groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Britt was on the field for 75% of the Browns' snaps on offense in Week 7's loss to the Titans, but he managed just two catches for seven yards on five targets in the contest. Though the 29-year-old wideout has the experience and ability to bounce back from his spotty 2017 start, so far the Browns haven't got a whole lot of production from Britt, who the team signed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal in March. To date, he's logged just 10 catches for 128 yards and TD through five games.