Browns' Kenny Britt: Omitted from injury report
Britt (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
As has been the case throughout the week, Britt was only a limited participant in Friday's practice, but that won't put him in jeopardy of missing the Week 11 contest. After suiting up but not seeing any snaps in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Vikings, Britt reentered the game plan following Cleveland's bye to play 55 snaps Week 10 against the Lions, corralling two of three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. That performance isn't likely to translate to a dramatic spike in Britt's target volume Sunday, however, especially with Corey Coleman (hand) returning from injured reserve and expected to serve as the Browns' top wideout right away.
