Britt (knee) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Limited by a knee injury this week, Britt will nonetheless be available Week 12, albeit in a reserve role. Corey Coleman and Ricardo Louis should receive the most attention among Browns wideouts, but a handful of targets should trickle Britt's way throughout the contest.

