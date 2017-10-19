Britt (groin/knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Britt, who has missed the Browns' last two games with the dual injuries, said earlier in the week that he feels healthier, but his back-to-back limited practices don't provide overwhelming evidence that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Titans. He remained similarly limited throughout practices last week and was labeled a game-time decision, only to be held out of the team's loss to the Texans. During Britt's two-game absence, Kasen Williams (eight catches on 11 targets) and Bryce Treggs (three catches on nine targets) have seen the most noticeable spikes in production among the team's receivers, but both Williams and Treggs will remain well off the fantasy radar in most formats until the Browns' anemic quarterback situation takes a turn for the better.