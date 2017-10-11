Britt (knee, groin) was back at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Britt missed practice all last week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's eventual 17-14 loss to the Jets. His presence at Wednesday's practice suggests he has a shot to return for Week 6 in Houston, potentially rejoining the lineup for the first start of quarterback Kevin Hogan's career. Though he still belongs on waivers in the majority of leagues, Britt might have a bit more luck with Hogan under center if the Browns bring their veteran wideout back into the offense as a starter. It's possible the team sticks with its young receivers in the starting lineup.