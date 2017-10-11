Browns' Kenny Britt: Returning to practice
Britt (knee, groin) was back at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Britt missed practice all last week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's eventual 17-14 loss to the Jets. His presence at Wednesday's practice suggests he has a shot to return for Week 6 in Houston, potentially rejoining the lineup for the first start of quarterback Kevin Hogan's career. Though he still belongs on waivers in the majority of leagues, Britt might have a bit more luck with Hogan under center if the Browns bring their veteran wideout back into the offense as a starter. It's possible the team sticks with its young receivers in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...