Britt (groin/knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Britt has missed two consecutive games because of the dual injuries, though a report Mike Garafolo of NFL Network issued Sunday indicated that the wideout was sent home before last week's game against the Texans after missing curfew. He was targeted 18 times combined in the two games before the injury, but it wouldn't be surprised if he were limited Sunday or saw a reduced snap count after the off-field transgression.