Browns' Kenny Britt: Scheduled to play Sunday
Britt (groin/knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Britt has missed two consecutive games because of the dual injuries, though a report Mike Garafolo of NFL Network issued Sunday indicated that the wideout was sent home before last week's game against the Texans after missing curfew. He was targeted 18 times combined in the two games before the injury, but it wouldn't be surprised if he were limited Sunday or saw a reduced snap count after the off-field transgression.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...