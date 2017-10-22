Britt (groin/knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Britt has missed two consecutive games because of the dual injuries, though a report Mike Garafolo of NFL Network issued Sunday indicated that the wideout was sent home before last week's game against the Texans after missing curfew. He was targeted 18 times combined in the two games before the injury, but it wouldn't be surprised if he were limited Sunday or saw a reduced snap count after the off-field transgression.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...