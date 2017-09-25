Browns' Kenny Britt: Scores first touchdown Sunday
Britt caught three (10 targets) passes for 54 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.
After a slow start to the season that prompted Britt to be called out by his head coach, the former Rams' wideout finally got involved in the passing game Sunday, as his 10 targets led the Browns. The fact that he was only able bring in three of those targets is a bit worrisome, but that can partly be blamed on rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who struggled with accuracy throughout the contest. The highlight of Britt's day came when Kizer found him for a 11-yard score late in the fourth quarter to cut down Indianapolis' lead. The 29-year-old also proved he still has the speed to get behind defenders with a catch that went for a 38-yard gain. Britt should continue to have Kizer's main focus for as long as Corey Coleman (hand) remains out, and he'll look to build on his performance in Week 4 against the Bengals.
