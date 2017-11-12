Britt grabbed two of three targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.

After not finding the field in Week 8, Britt bounced back a bit against the Lions when quarterback DeShone Kizer connected with him on a short pass that required a nice juke move from the 29-year-old for Cleveland's first touchdown of the day. He hauled in just one other pass over the remainder of the game, but it was still nonetheless one of his more productive outings as a member of the Browns. The nine-year veteran has just 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns this season.