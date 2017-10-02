Browns' Kenny Britt: Struggles again versus Bengals
Britt caught three of his eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.
After finding the end zone in Week 3 and seemingly turning a corner after a rough start to his Browns' career, Britt was booed loudly by his own fans on Sunday after he dropped a pass in the red zone which was subsequently intercepted by Bengals' safety Clayton Fejedelem. After the game, coach Hue Jackson said he had no choice but to leave Britt in the game, as the team was already without receivers Corey Coleman (hand) and Sammie Coates (hamstring). Through the first four weeks, Britt has been unable to duplicate his 2016 campaign with the Rams, and his signing looks to be one of the worst deals that took place this past offseason.
More News
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: No longer on injury report•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Will practice before week ends•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Scores first touchdown Sunday•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Logs one catch versus Ravens•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Won't necessarily lose snaps•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...