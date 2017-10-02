Britt caught three of his eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.

After finding the end zone in Week 3 and seemingly turning a corner after a rough start to his Browns' career, Britt was booed loudly by his own fans on Sunday after he dropped a pass in the red zone which was subsequently intercepted by Bengals' safety Clayton Fejedelem. After the game, coach Hue Jackson said he had no choice but to leave Britt in the game, as the team was already without receivers Corey Coleman (hand) and Sammie Coates (hamstring). Through the first four weeks, Britt has been unable to duplicate his 2016 campaign with the Rams, and his signing looks to be one of the worst deals that took place this past offseason.