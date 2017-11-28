Browns' Kenny Britt: Two receptions in loss
Britt hauled in both of his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
This was Britt's fourth straight game with two receptions, and while his production has been lackluster this season, it could continue to fall with Josh Gordon expected to return next Sunday against the Chargers. Gordon, along with Corey Coleman and Ricardo Louis figure to see the most field time going forward, leaving Britt -- who played just 18 snaps Sunday -- on the sidelines.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...