Britt hauled in both of his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

This was Britt's fourth straight game with two receptions, and while his production has been lackluster this season, it could continue to fall with Josh Gordon expected to return next Sunday against the Chargers. Gordon, along with Corey Coleman and Ricardo Louis figure to see the most field time going forward, leaving Britt -- who played just 18 snaps Sunday -- on the sidelines.