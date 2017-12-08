Browns' Kenny Britt: Waived by Cleveland
The Browns plan to waive Britt (ankle) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Signed to a four-year, $32.5 million contract this offseason with the expectation that he would seize the Browns' No. 1 receiver role, Britt was instead a catastrophic disappointment. In addition to missing three games -- including one in October seemingly for disciplinary reasons -- Britt was often missing in action on the field, hauling in just 18 of 38 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns this season. With the recent returns of Corey Coleman from a hand injury and Josh Gordon from suspension, Britt's role in the offense had only gotten smaller in the last two weeks, prompting the 0-12 Browns to cut the veteran and proceed with younger players as depth options at wideout. It's not expected that any team will have interest in picking up Britt's salary, so look for him to go unclaimed off waivers before perhaps signing with another team on a low-cost contract.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.