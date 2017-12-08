The Browns plan to waive Britt (ankle) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed to a four-year, $32.5 million contract this offseason with the expectation that he would seize the Browns' No. 1 receiver role, Britt was instead a catastrophic disappointment. In addition to missing three games -- including one in October seemingly for disciplinary reasons -- Britt was often missing in action on the field, hauling in just 18 of 38 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns this season. With the recent returns of Corey Coleman from a hand injury and Josh Gordon from suspension, Britt's role in the offense had only gotten smaller in the last two weeks, prompting the 0-12 Browns to cut the veteran and proceed with younger players as depth options at wideout. It's not expected that any team will have interest in picking up Britt's salary, so look for him to go unclaimed off waivers before perhaps signing with another team on a low-cost contract.