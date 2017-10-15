Browns' Kenny Britt: Will be game-time call Sunday
The status of Britt (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, is expected to come down to a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Britt was able to practice throughout the week with the groin issue, though he saw only limited involvement in all three of the Browns' sessions. It appears that Britt is over the knee issue that also contributed to him missing the Week 5 loss to the Jets, but if his groin is still bothering him leading up to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff, the wideout could be looking at another absence.
