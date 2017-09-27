Britt wasn't on the field for Wednesday's practice, but coach Hue Jackson suggested that the wideout would return to practice later in the week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Britt worked out on an elliptical machine off to the side during the Browns' first practice of the week, but it appears it was only a maintenance day for the veteran. Given the Browns are already down one of their top receivers in Corey Coleman (hand), who was moved to injured reserve Sept. 19, the team likely just doesn't want to expose Britt to any unnecessary injury risk by having him practice fully three times a week. He looks poised to enter the Week 4 matchup with the Bengals as one of quarterback DeShone Kizer's top options after hauling in three of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown last Sunday against the Colts.