Britt (knee/groin) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Britt was unable to log any practice time this week due to his multiple ailments, and entered the afternoon matchup with a "doubtful" designation. Although the veteran wideout doesn't have more than three catches in a single game this season, he had been leading all Cleveland pass catching options in total snaps (192) through the first four games, so plenty of volume will be left behind by his absence. Look for Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis -- who logged nine targets Week 4 against the Bengals -- to see extra work in Britt's stead.