Browns' Kenny Pickett: Getting plenty of reps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett has been the first quarterback in the warmup line and most drills during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Pickett is getting the opportunity for a lot of reps due to a combination of his seniority and the lack of need for Joe Flacco to get reps as a seasoned veteran. Jackson described Pickett's performance as "unremarkable" and also said that the order in which the Browns' quarterbacks take reps has little meaning at this point in the offseason.
More News
-
Browns' Kenny Pickett: Will have fifth-year option declined•
-
Browns' Kenny Pickett: Team adds two rookies to QB room•
-
Browns' Kenny Pickett: Joining Cleveland QB corps•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Capable as backup in 2024•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Clear for playoff opener•
-
Eagles' Kenny Pickett: Limited again Thursday•