Pickett has been the first quarterback in the warmup line and most drills during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Pickett is getting the opportunity for a lot of reps due to a combination of his seniority and the lack of need for Joe Flacco to get reps as a seasoned veteran. Jackson described Pickett's performance as "unremarkable" and also said that the order in which the Browns' quarterbacks take reps has little meaning at this point in the offseason.

