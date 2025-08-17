Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday he's "hopeful" that quarterbacks Pickett (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) will increase their activity level in practice this week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett was limited to 7-on-7 work during practice last week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury sustained July 26. Sanders has been sidelined since he suffered an oblique injury during practice Wednesday. Stefanski also said Sunday that he plans to name this week who will be the team's regular-season starter, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. Veteran Joe Flacco is likely to win the job given his experience and the distribution of first-team practice reps during training camp. Both Pickett and Sanders did not participate in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles, leaving third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel to start while the 40-year-old Flacco sat out for rest purposes. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is currently on Cleveland's roster as well, but he'll likely be let go if the team keeps Flacco, Pickett, Sanders and Gabriel heading into Week 1.