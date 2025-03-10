The Browns have acquired Pickett from the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles' injury that is expected to extend into the coming season and Jameis Winston a looming free agent, Pickett bolsters the Browns' QB room ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team figures to address the position further in the coming weeks/months, but as things stand, Pickett -- a 2022 first-rounder -- should have a chance to compete for the starting job in Cleveland after working behind Jalen Hurts last season.