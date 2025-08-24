Head coach Kevin Stefanski relayed Sunday that Pickett (hamstring) could be available for the Browns' regular-season opener against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett did not play in any of the Browns' three preseason games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in late July. He's on track to be available for Week 1, but his role (if healthy) remains to be seen. Joe Flacco has been named as the Browns' starting quarterback for the start of the regular season, but the backup job is a three-way competition between Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Regardless of who wins the QB2 job, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Browns are comfortable with carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to start the season.