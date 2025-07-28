Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Monday that there is "no timetable" for Pickett's return from a hamstring injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Pickett, who suffered the injury at the end of Saturday's practice, sidelined for now, most of the Browns' first-team reps will go to veteran QB Joe Flacco, per Oyefusi. Prior to his hamstring issue, Pickett had been splitting most of the first-team reps with Flacco, with Dillon Gabriel sprinkling in and Shedeur Sanders not getting any work with the first unit. Assuming Pickett's injury doesn't linger, he'll have an opportunity to resume competing for the Week 1 starting assignment, but his status for Cleveland's Aug. 8 preseason opener against the Panthers is unclear.