Pickett (hamstring) will be contending for a backup role to begin the regular season, as Joe Flacco has been named the Browns' starting QB ahead of Week 1.

Cleveland declared Flacco its starter Monday, leaving Pickett in a competition with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) for the second spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. Tyler Huntley and Deshaun Watson (Achilles) are currently with the Browns as well, though the latter is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2025 campaign. Which QB wins the No. 2 role could come down to Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, though Pickett and Sanders are uncertain to participate due to their respective injuries.