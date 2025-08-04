Pickett (hamstring) won't take part in team drills during Monday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

While Pickett's return to the practice field is a positive development, the hamstring injury that previously sidelined him continues to limit him. Once Pickett is able to work fully, he'll look to resume competing for the Browns' top QB job, but for now Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggests that Pickett has been losing ground on that front to veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco. Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Pickett is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers.