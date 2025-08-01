Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Pickett (hamstring) will return to practice Friday in a limited capacity, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

After missing three practices with a hamstring injury, Pickett is back on the field for Friday's session, though he won't work in team drills. Now that he's back in action, Pickett will return to the task of competing with veteran QB Joe Flacco for the team's Week 1 starting nod. Prior to sustaining his hamstring issue, Pickett had been splitting most of the first-team reps with Flacco, with Dillon Gabriel also sprinkling in, while Shedeur Sanders didn't get any work with the first unit.