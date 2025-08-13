Pickett (hamstring) participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, but he remains absent from 11-on-11s, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Pickett continues to manage a hamstring injury sustained July 26, and which at this stage has caused him to miss a majority of training camp reps, as well as Cleveland's preseason opener against the Panthers last Friday. Meanwhile, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that Joe Flacco has entrenched himself as the clear favorite to open Week 1 as Cleveland's starting quarterback, while Dillon Gabriel has returned to practice after nursing a hamstring issue of his own, and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) exited Wednesday's session due to injury. Saturday's preseason reps against Philadelphia figure to be split between a combination of Gabriel, Sanders and Pickett, with much depending on the health of the latter two players.