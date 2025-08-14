Pickett (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

On the plus side, Pickett, who remains limited to 7-on-7 work, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, said Thursday that he feels like he's "turning the corner." As for whether the QB can improve to the point where he can practice fully next week, Pickett acknowledged, "I can't say that yet. It will be close." As things stand, Joe Flacco continues to trend toward getting the start in Week 1, with Pickett's chances of making a late push for the assignment still hampered by the fact that he's not yet 100 percent back from his hamstring issue.