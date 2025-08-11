Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Pickett (hamstring) will practice but remains limited to 7-on-7 drills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett and Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) were both kept from suiting up for Cleveland's preseason opener against the Panthers on Friday due to injuries, leaving Joe Flacco to rest with the starters while Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley dominated reps. Gabriel returned to 11-on-11 drills Monday, however, a development that places increased pressure on Pickett to return to action soon or risk falling further behind. If Cleveland opts to keep the rookie tandem of Sanders and Gabriel on the 53-man roster, Pickett and Flacco may not be competing for just the Week 1 starting role, but also a single roster spot. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that Stefanski hopes to make a decision on the starting QB around the time of Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles.