Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Pickett (hamstring) remains limited but took part in team drills at practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Pickett took part in 11-on-11 reps for the first time since July 26, as his lingering hamstring injury had held him out of not only preseason action, but also team drills at practice. Stefanski has named Joe Flacco the Week 1 starter, but said Tuesday that a decision on the No. 2 role hasn't yet been made, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. If Pickett can gain full clearance in time to suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, it will provide him a chance to compete with rookies Shedeur Sanders (oblique) and Dillon Gabriel for the top backup spot. Tyler Huntley may also take the field Saturday, but he's expected to be cut when Cleveland finalizes the 53-man roster.