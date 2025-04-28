Pickett has been joined in Cleveland's quarterback room by rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, whom the Browns drafted in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, respectively.

Cleveland's quarterback depth chart now runs five players deep, including Deshaun Watson, who isn't expected to be available for the beginning of the season as he recovers from an Achilles tear. After trading for Pickett on March 10, the Browns signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco on April 11, then drafted Gabriel out of Oregon and Sanders out of Colorado. Sanders was viewed as a likely first-round pick before surprisingly dropping in the draft, so he has more immediate upside than the typical fifth-round draft pick. Pickett may be able to thread the needle and win the starting job as a far younger option than Flacco but one with more experience than Sanders or Gabriel, but even in that scenario, Pickett would likely be on a short leash with no shortage of available alternatives under center.