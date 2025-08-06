Browns' Kenny Pickett: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett (hamstring) participated in 7-on-7 drills during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site, Pickett won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers, while the QB's status for the team's Aug. 16 contest against the Eagles is uncertain at this stage. The same applies to Dillon Gabriel (hamstring), with fellow signal-callers Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley handling team drills Wednesday.
