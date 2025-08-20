Browns' Kenny Pickett: Won't play this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Pickett returned to practice last week but still hasn't been a full participant. He's merely hoping to open the season as Cleveland's No. 2 QB at this point, with Joe Flacco having been named as the Week 1 starter.
