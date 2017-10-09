Browns coach Hue Jackson acknowledged that he'll consider benching DeShone Kizer in favor of Hogan, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kizer has leads the NFL with nine interceptions and ranks last in both passer rating (49.5) and completion percentage (50.9) by a wide margin. Even accounting for his terrible supporting cast, the rookie's performance has been nearly impossible to defend. Jackson has already turned to Hogan in three separate games this season, including in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets. The second-year quarterback proved surprisingly effective, completing 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, also adding four carries for 30 yards. While that type of passing efficiency seems like a clear sample size fluke, Hogan's mobility could make him an asset in two-quarterback leagues if he gets the starting job. Jackson wants to review Sunday's game film before making a decision on his starter for Week 6 in Houston.