Hogan will return to a backup role for Sunday's game against the Titans after Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that DeShone Kizer would serve as the team's starting quarterback in Week 7, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hogan performed admirably in relief of the struggling Kizer in three contests earlier in the season, but faltered during his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the Texans, completing just 20 of 37 passes for a horrid 3.8 yards per attempt while throwing three interceptions and fumbling once. Though Kizer proved similarly turnover prone while starting the Browns' first five games, his superior pedigree as a rookie second-round pick likely factored heavily into the winless team's decision to turn back to him with the playoffs seemingly out of reach already even though we're just a third of the way through the season. If Kizer, who posted an NFL-worst 49.5 passer rating over his previous five starts, fails to show any noticeable improvement in his subsequent opportunities, it's not out of the question for Hogan or third-string option Cody Kessler to receive starts before the season ends, but neither would offer much fantasy upside while being flanked by underwhelming talent at the skill positions.