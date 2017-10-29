Hogan (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Vikings in London.

After four appearances this season, including a start in Week 6, Hogan was relegated to third-string quarterback behind DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler in advance of Week 7. Subsequently, Hogan will reside on the inactive list for a second straight contest, though there's no guarantee he'll stay there considering head coach Hue Jackson's quick trigger finger this season.

