Hogan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

In just one week, Hogan dropped from first to third on the depth chart at quarterback after struggling mightily in his first NFL start in last Sunday's loss to the Texans, during which he completed 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards while tossing three interceptions. With Hogan in street clothes, Cody Kessler will step in as the top backup to rookie DeShone Kizer, who was handed back the starting job following one week on the bench.

