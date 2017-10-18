Browns' Kevin Hogan: Practices fully Wednesday
Hogan (ribs) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Hogan's demotion from first to third on the quarterback depth chart earlier in the day overshadowed the news that the second-year signal caller injured his ribs during his first career start in the Week 6 loss to the Texans. Given his full involvement in the Browns' first practice of the week, it's not expected that Hogan will carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest against the Titans. However, by virtue of falling behind DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler in the pecking order, Hogan seems bound for the inactive list in Week 7.
