Browns' Kevin Hogan: Replaces Kizer in second half
Hogan replaced DeShone Kizer to start the second half and completed 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets. He also rushed four times for 30 yards.
Sunday marked the second consecutive game in which the Browns benched Kizer in favor of Hogan, though this time came immediately after halftime, calling into question Kizer's immediate future as the starting quarterback. Not helping Kizer's case was Hogan's play versus the Jets. The second-year signal caller threw a beautiful touchdown pass to David Njoku during his first drive and showed accuracy -- something Kizer has lacked -- throughout the contest. Coach Hue Jackson has repeatedly said that Kizer will have a long leash, but through five games the rookie has four red-zone interceptions and an 0-5 record. The Browns may want to consider starting Hogan from this point forward.
