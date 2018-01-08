Browns' Kevin Hogan: Throws four touchdowns in 2017
Hogan appeared in four games and completed 46 of 75 passes for 517 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
For a brief moment this season, Hogan replaced DeShone Kizer as Cleveland's starting quarterback, though that was short-lived, as the former Standford signal-caller three interceptions against the Texans before handing the reins back to Kizer the following week. Hogan has been inconsistent at best to start his career, with four touchdowns passes and seven interceptions on only 101 pass attempts. The Browns -- who have two of the first four picks of the 2018 NFL Draft -- are likely to draft another quarterback in April, and with Kizer essentially a lock to make the team's final roster, Hogan -- along with Cody Kessler -- could be shown the door.
