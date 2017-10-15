Hogan completed 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans. He also gained 36 yards on five rushes and fumbled once.

Logging his first start of the season, Hogan couldn't generate anywhere near the same level of success he'd enjoyed in prior relief stints this season. The second-year signal caller put two passes into the hands of Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph --- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- while also throwing a third interception and causing a safety when he was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. He also couldn't generate a scoring drive until the waning moments of the contest, with Cleveland's other scores coming on a field goal and pick-six of their own. Considering the Browns' 0-6 record, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Hue Jackson go back to rookie DeShone Kizer behind center with a couple of more similar lackluster efforts from Hogan, as all things being equal, the team would presumably want to give their 2017 second-round pick a chance to atone for the ugly start to his career as soon as possible. Hogan should get an opportunity to make amends of his own when the Browns tangle with the Titans at home in Week 7.