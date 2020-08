Johnson has been admitted to University Hospitals after suffering a laceration to his liver during Wednesday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson suffered the injury when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him during a coverage drill. He's expected to remain hospitalized for one more day for observation. The 2015 first-round pick, who inked a one-year deal with the Browns back in March, should be in the mix to start at nickle cornerback when back to full health.