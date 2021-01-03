Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The 28-year-old will miss Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, which is a big loss since Denzel Ward (illness) is also on the COVID list. The Browns need to secure a spot in the playoffs for Johnson to have a chance of seeing the field again this season. A.J. Green was elevated to the active roster to bolster Cleveland's depth at cornerback.

