Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The 28-year-old will miss Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, which is a big loss since Denzel Ward (illness) is also on the COVID list. The Browns need to secure a spot in the playoffs for Johnson to have a chance of seeing the field again this season. A.J. Green was elevated to the active roster to bolster Cleveland's depth at cornerback.
More News
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: All clear for primetime appearance•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Starting against Jags•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Makes debut Sunday•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Cleared to practice•