Johnson made his season debut in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington in Week 3. He had three tackles and forced a fumble over 38 snaps (58 percent).

Johnson, who had been dealing with an abdomen injury that forced him to miss the first two weeks, also played special teams Sunday. It looks like he's ready to handle a larger share of snaps Week 4 against Dallas. That will be a boost to the secondary, which is without Greedy Williams (shoulder) and lost Denzel Ward (groin) during the Week 3 win.