Johnson signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson's deal includes up to $6 million with incentives. The 2015 first-round pick performed admirably as Buffalo's No. 3 cornerback last season, and he stands to handle a similar rotational role in the Browns' secondary. Johnson also showcased an ability to contribute on special teams with the Bills.

