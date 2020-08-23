Johnson was released from the hospital Friday after suffering a lacerated liver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson will look to clear the necessary protocols and return to the team Tuesday, but he'll be eased back into drills and conditioning. The team expects it to be at least two weeks until he's back to full speed, and the 2015 first-round pick is in danger of missing a couple of games to start the season. Terrance Mitchell and M.J. Stewart could see an uptick in playing time with Johnson on the sidelines.