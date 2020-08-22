site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Released from hospital
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (lacerated liver) was released from the hospital Saturday and is considered week-to-week, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Johnson has gotten through the health scare that arose from being landed on by tight end Harrison Bryant, but it's unclear when the nickel cornerback will be fit to get back on the field.
