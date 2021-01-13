The Browns activated Johnson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Johnson and Denzel Ward both missed Cleveland's wild-card win over the Steelers, but will each now be available for Sunday's road matchup in Kansas City. The 28-year-old had six starts during the regular season, and he played a notable rotational role in seven other appearances.
