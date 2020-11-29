site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Starting against Jags
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
1 min read
Johnson will start at cornerback Sunday at Jacksonville, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Denzel Ward is sidelined by a calf injury, and Johnson will step in to make his third start of the season. The 28-year-old has 25 total tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble through eight games in 2020.
