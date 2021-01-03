Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, which is why he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
It appears Johnson's positive tests surfaced Saturday, meaning he'll be out for the first round of playoffs as well, if the Browns make it. Denzel Ward is also on the reserve list, so Terrance Mitchell, Robert Jackson and Tavierre Thomas are expected to handle expanded roles in Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
