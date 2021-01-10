Johnson won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson and Denzel Ward will miss a second straight game while on the reserve list. Robert Jackson and Terrance Mitchell (personal), who is expected to play, are slated to start at cornerback against the Steelers' strong receiver corps.
