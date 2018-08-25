Zeitler (calf) retook the field for practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Zeitler has been sidelined since the beginning of August with the calf issue, but he appears to be ready well ahead of the regular season. The 28-year-old right guard should be ready to break in his five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns come Week 1.

